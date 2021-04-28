West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Pandua Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Pandua Assembly Constituency (AC No 192) in Hugli district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Pandua Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Sk. Amjad Hossain won Pandua constituency seat by a margin of 0.70% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Saiyad Rahim Nabi by 1392 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pandua assembly constituency.