West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Panihati Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Panihati Assembly Constituency (AC No 111) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Panihati Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Nirmal Ghosh won Panihati constituency seat by a margin of 1.90% beating Indian National Congress candidate Sanmoy Bandyopadhyay by 3030 votes.

