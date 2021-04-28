West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Para Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Para Assembly Constituency (AC No 245) in Puruliya district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Para Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Umapada Bauri won Para constituency seat by a margin of 8.00% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Dinanath Bauri by 13878 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Para assembly constituency.