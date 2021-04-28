West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Patashpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Patashpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 212) in Purba Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Patashpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Jyotirmoy Kar won Patashpur constituency seat by a margin of 15.80% beating Communist Party Of India candidate Makhanlal Nayak by 29888 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Patashpur assembly constituency.