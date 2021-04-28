West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Patharpratima Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Patharpratima Assembly Constituency (AC No 130) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Patharpratima Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Samir Kumar Jana won Patharpratima constituency seat by a margin of 6.60% beating Indian National Congress candidate Phanibhushan Giri by 13793 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Patharpratima assembly constituency.