West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Phansidewa Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Phansidewa Assembly Constituency (AC No 27) in Darjiling district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Phansidewa Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Sunil Chandra Tirkey won Phansidewa constituency seat by a margin of 4.00% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Carolus Lakra by 7074 votes.

