West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Pingla Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Pingla Assembly Constituency (AC No 227) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.
West Bengal Election Result 2021: Pingla Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Saumen Kumar Mahapatra won Pingla constituency seat by a margin of 11.80% beating Democratic Socialist Party (Prabodh Chandra) candidate Prabodh Chandra Sinha by 24218 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pingla assembly constituency.
