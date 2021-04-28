West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Pursurah Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Pursurah Assembly Constituency (AC No 199) in Hugli district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Pursurah Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dr. M. Nuruzzaman won Pursurah constituency seat by a margin of 14.40% beating Indian National Congress candidate Pratim Singha Roy by 29127 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Pursurah assembly constituency.