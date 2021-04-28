West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Purulia Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Purulia Assembly Constituency (AC No 242) in Puruliya district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Purulia Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Sudip Kumar Mukherjee won Purulia constituency seat by a margin of 2.70% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dibyajyoti Prasad Singh Deo by 4911 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Purulia assembly constituency.