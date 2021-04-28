West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Raghunathganj Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Raghunathganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 59) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Raghunathganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Akhruzzaman won Raghunathganj constituency seat by a margin of 14.50% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Abul Kasem Molla by 23786 votes.

