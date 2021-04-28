West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Raghunathpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Raghunathpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 246) in Puruliya district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Raghunathpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Purna Chandra Bauri won Raghunathpur constituency seat by a margin of 8.60% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Satyanarayan Bauri by 16142 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Raghunathpur assembly constituency.