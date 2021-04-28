West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Raidighi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Raidighi Assembly Constituency (AC No 134) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Raidighi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Debasree Roy won Raidighi constituency seat by a margin of 0.60% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Kanti Ganguly by 1229 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Raidighi assembly constituency.