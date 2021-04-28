West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Raiganj Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Raiganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 35) in Uttar Dinajpur district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Raiganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Mohit Sengupta won Raiganj constituency seat by a margin of 34.80% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Purnendu Dey (BABLU) by 51247 votes.

