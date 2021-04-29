West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Raina Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Raina Assembly Constituency (AC No 261) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Raina Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Nepal Ghorui won Raina constituency seat by a margin of 0.20% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Khan Basudeb by 448 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Raina assembly constituency.