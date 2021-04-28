West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Raipur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Raipur Assembly Constituency (AC No 250) in Bankura district went to polls on March 27, 2021 Phase 1.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Raipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Birendra Nath Tudu won Raipur constituency seat by a margin of 15.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Dilip Kumar Hansda by 26722 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Raipur assembly constituency.