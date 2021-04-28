West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Rajarhat Gopalpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Rajarhat Gopalpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 117) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Rajarhat Gopalpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Purnendu Basu won Rajarhat Gopalpur constituency seat by a margin of 4.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Nepaldeb Bhattacharjee by 6874 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rajarhat Gopalpur assembly constituency.