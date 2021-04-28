West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Rajarhat New Town Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Rajarhat New Town Assembly Constituency (AC No 115) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Rajarhat New Town Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sabya Sachi Dutta won Rajarhat New Town constituency seat by a margin of 4.70% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Narendra Nath Chatterjee (BALAI) by 9193 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rajarhat New Town assembly constituency.