West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Rajganj Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Rajganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 18) in Jalpaiguri district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Rajganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Khageswar Roy won Rajganj constituency seat by a margin of 7.70% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Satyendra Nath Mondal by 14677 votes.

