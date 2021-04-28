West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Ramnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Ramnagar Assembly Constituency (AC No 217) in Purba Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Ramnagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Akhil Giri won Ramnagar constituency seat by a margin of 14.10% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Tapas Sinha by 28253 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ramnagar assembly constituency.