West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Rampurhat Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Rampurhat Assembly Constituency (AC No 291) in Birbhum district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Rampurhat Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Asish Banerjee won Rampurhat constituency seat by a margin of 11.10% beating Indian National Congress candidate Syed Siraj Jimmi by 21199 votes.

