West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Ranaghat Dakshin Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Ranaghat Dakshin Assembly Constituency (AC No 90) in Nadia district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Ranaghat Dakshin Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Rama Biswas won Ranaghat Dakshin constituency seat by a margin of 8.00% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Abir Ranjan Biswas by 17253 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ranaghat Dakshin assembly constituency.