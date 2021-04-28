West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Assembly Constituency (AC No 87) in Nadia district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Sankar Singha won Ranaghat Uttar Paschim constituency seat by a margin of 11.20% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Parthasarathi Chatterjee (BABU) by 23420 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ranaghat Uttar Paschim assembly constituency.