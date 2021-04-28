West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Ranaghat Uttar Purba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Ranaghat Uttar Purba Assembly Constituency (AC No 89) in Nadia district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Ranaghat Uttar Purba Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Samir Kumar Poddar won Ranaghat Uttar Purba constituency seat by a margin of 7.80% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Babusona Sarkar by 14972 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ranaghat Uttar Purba assembly constituency.