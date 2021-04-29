West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Raniganj Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Raniganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 278) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Raniganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Runu Dutta won Raniganj constituency seat by a margin of 7.10% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Bano Nargis by 12385 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Raniganj assembly constituency.