West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Raninagar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Raninagar Assembly Constituency (AC No 63) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Raninagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Firoza Begam won Raninagar constituency seat by a margin of 25.70% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dr. Humayun Kabir by 48382 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Raninagar assembly constituency.