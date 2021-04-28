West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Rashbehari Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Rashbehari Assembly Constituency (AC No 160) in Kolkata district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Rashbehari Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay won Rashbehari constituency seat by a margin of 10.90% beating Indian National Congress candidate Ashutosh Chatterjee by 14553 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rashbehari assembly constituency.