West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Ratua Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Ratua Assembly Constituency (AC No 48) in Maldah district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Ratua Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Samar Mukherjee won Ratua constituency seat by a margin of 23.50% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Shehnaz Quadery by 43275 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ratua assembly constituency.