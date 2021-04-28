West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Sabang Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Sabang Assembly Constituency (AC No 226) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Sabang Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Manas Ranjan Bhunia won Sabang constituency seat by a margin of 23.10% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Nirmal Ghosh by 49167 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sabang assembly constituency.