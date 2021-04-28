West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Sagar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Sagar Assembly Constituency (AC No 132) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Sagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Bankim Chandra Hazra won Sagar constituency seat by a margin of 8.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Asim Kumar Mandal by 18071 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sagar assembly constituency.