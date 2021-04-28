West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Sagardighi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Sagardighi Assembly Constituency (AC No 60) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Sagardighi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Subrata Saha won Sagardighi constituency seat by a margin of 3.10% beating Indian National Congress candidate Aminul Islam by 5214 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sagardighi assembly constituency.