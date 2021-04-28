West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Salboni Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Salboni Assembly Constituency (AC No 234) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Salboni Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Srikanta Mahata won Salboni constituency seat by a margin of 23.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Shyam Sundar Pandey by 52902 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Salboni assembly constituency.