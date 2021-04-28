West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Samserganj Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Samserganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 56) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Samserganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Amirul Islam won Samserganj constituency seat by a margin of 1.10% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Touab Ali by 1780 votes.

