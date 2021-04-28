West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Sankrail Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Sankrail Assembly Constituency (AC No 174) in Haora district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Sankrail Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sital Kumar Sardar won Sankrail constituency seat by a margin of 7.70% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Samir Malick by 14757 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sankrail assembly constituency.