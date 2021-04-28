West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Saptagram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Saptagram Assembly Constituency (AC No 193) in Hugli district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Saptagram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Tapan Dasgupta won Saptagram constituency seat by a margin of 10.50% beating Indian National Congress candidate Dilip Nath by 18567 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Saptagram assembly constituency.