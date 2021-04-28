West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Satgachia Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Satgachia Assembly Constituency (AC No 145) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Satgachia Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sonali Guha (BOSE) won Satgachia constituency seat by a margin of 8.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Paramita Ghosh by 17272 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Satgachia assembly constituency.