West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Shibpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Shibpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 172) in Haora district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Shibpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Jatu Lahiri won Shibpur constituency seat by a margin of 16.20% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Jagannath Bhattacharyya by 27014 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Shibpur assembly constituency.