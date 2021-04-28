West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Shyampukur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Shyampukur Assembly Constituency (AC No 166) in Kolkata district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Shyampukur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Shashi Panja won Shyampukur constituency seat by a margin of 11.50% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Piyali Pal by 13155 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Shyampukur assembly constituency.