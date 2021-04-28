West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Shyampukur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Shyampukur Assembly Constituency (AC No 166) in Kolkata district went to polls on April 29, 2021.
West Bengal Election Result 2021: Shyampukur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Shashi Panja won Shyampukur constituency seat by a margin of 11.50% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Piyali Pal by 13155 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Shyampukur assembly constituency.
Family loses two in four days to Covid-19
Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals
'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere
DH Toon | Luckily people are fixated on crematoria!
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon
This newborn will never get mom's hug
Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?
'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19