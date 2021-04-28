West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Siliguri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Siliguri Assembly Constituency (AC No 26) in Darjiling district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Siliguri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Asok Bhattacharya won Siliguri constituency seat by a margin of 8.50% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Bhaichung Bhutia by 14072 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Siliguri assembly constituency.