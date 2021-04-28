West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Singur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Singur Assembly Constituency (AC No 188) in Hugli district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Singur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Rabindranath Bhattacharya won Singur constituency seat by a margin of 10.60% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Rabin Deb by 20327 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Singur assembly constituency.