West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Sitai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Sitai Assembly Constituency (AC No 6) in Koch Bihar district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Sitai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia won Sitai constituency seat by a margin of 11.70% beating Indian National Congress candidate Keshab Chandra Ray by 25251 votes.

