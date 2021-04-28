West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency (AC No 5) in Koch Bihar district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Hiten Barman won Sitalkuchi constituency seat by a margin of 6.80% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Namadipti Adhikary by 15483 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sitalkuchi assembly constituency.