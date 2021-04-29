West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Sonamukhi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Sonamukhi Assembly Constituency (AC No 258) in Bankura district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Sonamukhi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Ajit Ray won Sonamukhi constituency seat by a margin of 4.80% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dipali Saha by 8719 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sonamukhi assembly constituency.