West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Sonarpur Dakshin Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Sonarpur Dakshin Assembly Constituency (AC No 147) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 10, 2021.
West Bengal Election Result 2021: Sonarpur Dakshin Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Jiban Mukhopadhyay won Sonarpur Dakshin constituency seat by a margin of 7.50% beating Communist Party Of India candidate Tarit Chakraborty by 15029 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sonarpur Dakshin assembly constituency.
