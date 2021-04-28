West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Sreerampur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Sreerampur Assembly Constituency (AC No 186) in Hugli district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Sreerampur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dr. Sudipta Roy won Sreerampur constituency seat by a margin of 5.90% beating Indian National Congress candidate Subhankar Sarkar by 9907 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sreerampur assembly constituency.