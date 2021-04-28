West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Sujapur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Sujapur Assembly Constituency (AC No 53) in Maldah district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Sujapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Isha Khan Choudhury won Sujapur constituency seat by a margin of 28.70% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Abu Nasar Khan Choudhury by 47080 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sujapur assembly constituency.