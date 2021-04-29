West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Suri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Suri Assembly Constituency (AC No 285) in Birbhum district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Suri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Asok Kumar Chattopadhyay won Suri constituency seat by a margin of 16.50% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Dr. Ram Chandra Dome by 31808 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Suri assembly constituency.