West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Suti Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Suti Assembly Constituency (AC No 57) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Suti Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Humayun Reza won Suti constituency seat by a margin of 2.10% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Emani Biswas by 3950 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Suti assembly constituency.