West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Taldangra Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Taldangra Assembly Constituency (AC No 251) in Bankura district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Taldangra Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Samir Chakraborty won Taldangra constituency seat by a margin of 7.60% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Amiya Patra by 13669 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Taldangra assembly constituency.