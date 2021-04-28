West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Tamluk Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Tamluk Assembly Constituency (AC No 203) in Purba Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Tamluk Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India candidate Ashok Kumar Dinda won Tamluk constituency seat by a margin of 0.20% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Nirbed Ray by 520 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tamluk assembly constituency.