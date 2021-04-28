West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Tapan Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Tapan Assembly Constituency (AC No 40) in Dakshin Dinajpur district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Tapan Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Bachchu Hansda won Tapan constituency seat by a margin of 2.70% beating Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Urow Raghu by 4401 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tapan assembly constituency.